Bulldogs sweep Raiders to stay atop region standings

Cedartown’s Britt Baxter reacts as he rounds third after hitting a two-run home run against Southeast Whitfield in Game 1 of a doubleheader at The Dawg Pound on Wednesday, April 12.

 Jeremy Stewart

Region baseball titles will be decided this week as both Polk County varsity squads set their sites on a No. 1 seed heading into the state playoffs.

Cedartown went into this week with a spotless record against Region 7-4A opponents after sweeping Southeast Whitfield in a three-game series last week. Rockmart, meanwhile, dropped its first games in Region 7-AA play as Haralson County took two of three against the Jackets.

Bulldogs sweep Raiders to stay atop region standings

Cedartown’s Cole Dingler follows through on his swing following a hit during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Southeast Whitfield at The Dawg Pound on Wednesday, April 12.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In