Region baseball titles will be decided this week as both Polk County varsity squads set their sites on a No. 1 seed heading into the state playoffs.
Cedartown went into this week with a spotless record against Region 7-4A opponents after sweeping Southeast Whitfield in a three-game series last week. Rockmart, meanwhile, dropped its first games in Region 7-AA play as Haralson County took two of three against the Jackets.
The Bulldogs (18-6) won all three games against Raiders in five innings because of the run rule, starting with an 18-1 victory at Southeast Whitfield on Monday, April 10. Cedartown had a 10-run third inning with Britt Baxter picking up the complete game win as well as going 3-for-3 with six RBIs.
Hosting the Raiders for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12, the Bulldogs won the first game 14-4 on the strength of a two-run home run from Baxter and a three-run homer from Dylan Cupp in the fourth inning. Eli Barrow added a two-RBI double in the second. Cedartown won the second game 12-1 thanks to a six-run fourth inning.
Sitting alone in the top spot in the region standings at 12-0, Cedartown is set to take on Sonoraville in a series this week that will determine the Region 7-4A champion. Game 1 was scheduled for Monday, April 17, at Sonoraville, with a doubleheader set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at The Dawg Pound, where Cedartown is 8-0 this season.
Sonoraville (18-6) entered this week second in the 7-4A standings at 10-2 with losses to Northwest Whitfield and Central-Carroll.
Rockmart (16-8) got off to a good start in its series against the Rebels on the road last Tuesday, April 11, as pitchers Hunter Atkins and Nolan Clemons combined for a 7-0 shutout. Atkins threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10 while he and Calliyon Thompson each had two RBIs for the Jackets. Clemons got a strikeout for the final out of the game.
Hosting Haralson County in a doubleheader the next day, Rockmart ran into trouble pushing runs across as they dropped both games, 1-0 and 4-2.
The Jackets’ pitching still was a highlight in both losses. Tucker Woody started the the first game and struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, while Clemons struck out four in relief. Game 2 saw Rob Yagyu record a pair of RBIs, while Trey Luke started, striking out six in four innings, and Woody struck out four in three innings of relief.
Rockmart shared the lead in the Region 7-AA standings with Model prior to the losses and meets up with the Blue Devils for a three-game series this week with the region championship on the line. Game 1 is set to be played in Rockmart on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. A doubleheader will be played at Model on Wednesday.
The Jackets, 13-2 in region play, entered the week second in the standings ahead of Haralson County, while Model (23-3) carried a 19-game win streak into the series with a region record of 15-0.