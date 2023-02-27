Cedartown tops North Atlanta in early-season showdown

Varsity baseball players across the county took the road last week to take on some early-season challenges at tournaments near and far with mixed results.

Cedartown started the week with an 8-3 win at home over Class 6A North Atlanta before playing in the Georgia Dugout Club Tournament at LakePoint Sports Complex over the weekend and going 1-2.

