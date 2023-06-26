Cedartown All-Stars Drake Abrams (left) gets down for the slide into home plate in front of Rockmart All-Stars Knox Atkins Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Cedartown All-Star Drake Abrams (3) begins his slide into third base as Rockmart’s Weston Baines waits to apply the tag Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Cedartown’s Daylen Flemister slides into home to score against Rockmart on Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Cedartown’s Jaylen Stocks (right) waits on the throw as Rockmart’s Knox Atkins closes in on home plate Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Cedartown All-Stars Drake Abrams (left) gets down for the slide into home plate in front of Rockmart All-Stars Knox Atkins Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown All-Stars Drake Abrams (left) gets down for the slide into home plate in front of Rockmart All-Stars Knox Atkins Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart’s Mayson Moats claps during player introductions Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Jaylen Stocks pitches for the Cedartown All-Stars Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown All-Star Drake Abrams (3) begins his slide into third base as Rockmart’s Weston Baines waits to apply the tag Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown’s Daylen Flemister slides into home to score against Rockmart on Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown’s Jaylen Stocks (right) waits on the throw as Rockmart’s Knox Atkins closes in on home plate Friday, June 23, during a game in the Georgia District 1 Little League 10U tournament at Bert Wood Sports Complex in Cedartown.
Summer officially began last week with dozens of youth baseball players making their way to Cedartown for the Georgia District 1 Little League All-Star Tournaments.
Games were able to be played in between the occasional rain shower at Bert Wood Park as the Cedartown Recreation Department played host. Teams from Cedartown, Rockmart, Cartersville, Bartow County and Dalton participated in the competition.