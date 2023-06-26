Cedartown hosts District 1 Little League tournaments

Summer officially began last week with dozens of youth baseball players making their way to Cedartown for the Georgia District 1 Little League All-Star Tournaments.

Games were able to be played in between the occasional rain shower at Bert Wood Park as the Cedartown Recreation Department played host. Teams from Cedartown, Rockmart, Cartersville, Bartow County and Dalton participated in the competition.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In