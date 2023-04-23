Bulldogs clinch region title after wild inning

Cedartown's Chance White celebrates with head coach Gevin Johnson after scoring the winning run of Game 1 against Sonoraville at Cedartown High School on Wednesday, April 19.

 Gail Conner

The high school baseball postseason is here and both Cedartown and Rockmart were two of the teams that punched their tickets to the GHSA state playoffs.

Cedartown was set to host North Hall in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Monday, April 24, after defeating Sonoraville 6-5 last Wednesday in Game 1 of a Region 7-4A doubleheader to clinch its third straight region title.

