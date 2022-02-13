People across the state of Georgia are talking about the Cedartown Bulldogs.
It would be a tall order to find a more anticipated start to the season for Cedartown baseball. The Bulldogs enter 2022 as a consensus top five team in Class 4A with several Preseason All-State caliber players on the roster. After last year’s Region Championship and run to the State Quarterfinals, it certainly appears that Georgia high school baseball fans and analysts are not overlooking the Red-and-Black.
Despite all this preseason hype, head coach Gevin Johnson is blocking out the noise and is simply waiting for the season to start.
“It feels great starting my fourth year. I am really excited how far the team has come and how we continue to grow each day,” Johnson said. “After the great season we had last year, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Last season was surely a season to remember for the Cedartown faithful. The Bulldogs cleaned up shop in their inaugural year in Region 7-4A, finishing 14-4 in league matchups and taking the region crown on the final day of the regular season. The Bulldogs swept playoff pairings with Mays and Flowery Branch before falling to Bainbridge in the Elite 8.
Several Bulldog standouts had a great Spring as well. Numerous multi-year starters earned All-State accolades for their efforts. Cedartown had a great mix of young talent, like then-sophomore Mississippi State commit Dylan Cupp, and veterans, such as Corben Cuzzort, Zane Barrow, and Cade Dingler. Unfortunately, last May, CHS graduated a large senior class led by those three stars.
“Those guys are hard to replace,” Johnson said. “The good thing about those players is that they laid the foundation down for the future. Our veteran players have really stepped up and took their place. I anticipate that we will see great things from them this year.”
Since mid-January, Johnson and the Bulldogs have hit the ground running in preparation of the new season. Along with the normal preseason training schedule, Cedartown implemented a Red versus Black intra-squad scrimmage game to get the guys back in the rhythm of playing live games.
“The offseason went really good. The kids bought in and worked hard day in and day out,” Johnson said. “Our big focus this year was on pitching, and they are doing a wonderful job. The Red and Black game was great as well. I saw a lot of young players step up.”
Johnson stated that players like Eli Barrow, Dylan Cupp, Cole Dingler, Trent Johnson, Denver Nale, and Reece Tanner have stepped up in the preseason and served as leaders for the program.
“I think the fans should really keep an eye out on Britt Baxter,” Johnson said. “He has really stepped up this year and done some amazing things on the mound this offseason.”
Johnson also said that this is one of the strongest freshmen classes he has seen filled with young contributors such as Cole Cochran, Samuel Formby, Jay O’Neal, Konnor Peek, and Drew Tuck.
After such a fantastic year in 2021, Johnson mentioned that he is expecting even more this season.
“My expectation this year is to make it all the way to the finals,” Johnson said. “I told our guys not to be satisfied with just making it to the playoffs. We want to win the whole thing and we have a chance to do it.”
As always, Cedartown baseball is playing a stacked non-region schedule this Spring. The Bulldogs open the season at home against Darlington on Monday before hosting Bremen on Tuesday. Following a game in Polk County versus Villa Rica on Thursday, CHS will travel to Douglasville to play South Paulding on Saturday.
Next week, Cedartown’s only games will come against county rival Rockmart. They will host the Jackets on Friday before heading to the east side of the county on Saturday.
The Bulldogs resume non-region play on the final day of February at home against Haralson County and then travel to Tallapoosa to play the Rebels on March 2. CHS will take part in a high school invitational hosted by the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium on March 5. They will play Pepperell in that matchup.
CHS will play in the Battle for Bartow at LakePoint Sports in Emerson on Apr. 7 and 8.
“The schedule is brutal, but I feel like we must play teams like that to help better prepare us for the region,” Johnson said. “I tell my players each day that these games are to show us all our flaws so that we can fix them before region. I feel like we will see some great pitching playing these teams.
“I know Rockmart has some great arms and coach (T.C.) Boyd has done a great job preparing them, so it will be a challenge playing them,” Johnson said.
Region play will not be a cakewalk for the Bulldogs either. Although Cedartown is the highest-ranked team in Region 7-4A to start the season, two other programs have achieved top-10 status from the Georgia Dugout Club. Northwest Whitfield enters 2022 ranked fifth, while Heritage-Catoosa is considered the ninth best team in Class 4A.
“I think the region is going to be harder this year than it was last year,” Johnson said. “We all know what to expect from each team and what they bring to the table. I can honestly see it coming down to one game this year because everyone is going to be good. Making the playoffs will be hard.”
Cedartown will host Ridgeland on March 8 for the region-opener. They will then travel to Rossville for a doubleheader against the Panthers on March 11. Each week will follow the same schedule, playing one game at one Region 7-4A school on Tuesday before heading to the opposing location on Friday for a doubleheader.
“I just want to say thank you for all of the support the community of Cedartown has shown,” Johnson said. “I hope to see everyone out at the ballpark to cheer on these kids.”