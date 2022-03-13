Before the season, Cedartown baseball head coach Gevin Johnson said he hoped the tough, non-region slate he had scheduled for his team would have them prepared for a grueling region gauntlet.
It certainly appeared as if the Bulldogs were prepared for last week’s Region 7-4A showdowns with Ridgeland. CHS dominated the Panthers in the first league series of the season, winning all three games in run-rule fashion.
Tuesday’s region opener at the Dawg Pound was rained out and then rescheduled for Thursday. The extra break must have been all Cedartown’s offense needed to get out of the slump, because the Bulldogs raced out the gates to a 12-0 lead in the first three innings.
CHS benefitted from eight walks and eight defensive errors by the Panthers but capitalized with runners in scoring position numerous times to build the big lead. Freshman pitcher Jay O’Neal was lights out as well, allowing just two hits in the outing, and securing the 12-0 run-rule victory in five innings.
Xavier Holiday was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Eli Barrow also tallied two hits (2-4), drove in two runs, and touched home plate once. Reece Tanner scored three times on Thursday evening while Dylan Cupp and Cole Dingler came around twice.
O’Neal earned the win over Ridgeland after tossing five scoreless frames. The South Carolina commit struck out eleven batters, gave up zero walks, and surrendered just the two aforementioned hits.
Cedartown’s offense stayed hot in Game 2. The Bulldogs made the trip to Rossville for a doubleheader on Friday night and earned a quick win in the first matchup. After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Bulldogs batted around and dropped an eight-spot in the second. Though Ridgeland tried to hang around and keep the game alive, CHS scored four more runs in the top of the fifth and closed it out for a 16-5 win in five.
Dingler shined again, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI, and two runs. He was one of five Bulldogs (Dingler, O’Neal, MJ Holiday, Jack Roper, and Tony Ware) to record a double in the eleven-run win. Ware tallied three RBI while Roper and Denver Nale drove in two runs each. Nale and MJ Holiday also scored three times in the Game 2 victory.
Junior pitcher Reece Tanner got the start and allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks. He was relieved by freshman Samuel Formby, who gave up zero earned runs and just a single hit in two frames. Tanner had two strikeouts and Formby fanned four.
Following back-to-back blowouts, the Bulldogs were finally tested by Ridgeland in the series finale. The Panthers held Cedartown’s offense scoreless in the first three innings and entered the fifth with a 2-1 advantage. However, as was a trend in the trio of matchups, walks and errors plagued Ridgeland down the stretch.
They committed eight errors, many of which came in the final two innings, and CHS once again took advantage. Cedartown plated seven runs in the fifth and dropped another seven-spot in the top of the sixth to claim a 15-2 lead. The Panthers added a pair of runs in the bottom-half of the sixth inning to make it 15-4, but it was not enough to continue the matchup, allowing CHS to claim their third straight run-rule victory.
Dingler’s hot bat continued in the series finale. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, and one RBI. O’Neal was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and one run while Barrow went 1-for-4 with a triple and one run batted in. Xavier Holiday drove in four runners while Britt Baxter tallied two RBI. Xavier Holiday, MJ Holiday, Baxter, and Ware touched home plate two times each in the win.
Baxter pitched two innings on Friday night and gave up one earned run. The junior right-hander struck out two and surrendered one hit and three walks. MJ Holiday pitched in relief, striking out seven in four innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks.
Following the sweep of Ridgeland (4-6, 0-3), the Bulldogs (7-4, 3-0) currently sit atop the Region 7-4A standings tied with Heritage-Catoosa (8-3, 3-0). The Generals swept Southeast Whitfield in their series last week. In the only other series in region play, Pickens (7-4, 2-1) upset Central-Carroll (8-5, 1-2), taking two out of three against the Lions. Region power Northwest Whitfield did not open region play last week.
CHS returns to play this week with a Region 7-4A tripleheader against longtime league foe Central-Carroll. The matchups will contain two squads who have already been ranked in the Top Ten of Class 4A by several publications.
The series will start on Tuesday in Carrollton at 5:30 p.m. Then, on Friday, the two teams will duke it out in a doubleheader at Cedartown High School. Game one will start at 5 p.m. and Game 2 should begin around 7 p.m.
Fans unable to make it to the games can tune into the WGAA Radio audio broadcast over the air (106.1 FM, 1340 AM) or online (WGAARadio.com), or they can tune into the livestream via Facebook Live, YouTube, and the NFHS Network.