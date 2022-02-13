Rockmart baseball will start the 2022 season this week. For second-year head coach T.C. Boyd, this season is a chance to improve on last year’s debut in which RHS went 9-18 and missed the postseason.
“It’s exciting to start this year,” Boyd said. “A lot of our kids have been working hard in the weight room and have gotten stronger, so when they get out on the field, they have a little more zip on their throws and a little more pop in their bat. It makes you proud.”
Boyd, who joined the Rockmart staff after serving at metro Atlanta powers such as Newnan and Sandy Creek, worked endlessly in the offseason to prepare the 2022 Jackets for another tough region and non-region slate.
“We have really stressed the importance of working hard in the weight room and the kids have bought in. Nick Sikes, our strength coach at Rockmart, is one of the best in the state,” Boyd said. “During the summer we spent a week up at Berry for team camp. I think that was good for some of our young guys to put them in spots they may not have been in yet in their high school career. But most importantly, I think the kids had fun and really enjoyed being together as a team.”
As happens every year with high school sports, the Jackets graduated some important pieces from their 2021 squad. However, Rockmart retains several key starters and brings in a massive group of young contributors to add to this year’s team.
“We have six seniors: Trevor Caldwell, Drake Dean, Colton Leathers, Jonathan Moore, Mason Phillips, and Sam Wilbanks,” Boyd said. “They are a great group of kids who have done a fine job so far of doing everything we ask and showing the younger kids the right way to do things.
“I stressed the importance to them at the end of last year as to how important their roles would be this year to get the program back to where the administration and the community wants it,” Boyd said. “I’ve told them they are doing a good job, but the season has just started. How are they going to respond to adversity or a younger kid playing over them? I don’t know that just yet.”
Along with having the solid core of upperclassmen exhibiting leadership this preseason, Rockmart has benefitted from having a plethora of young talent to choose from as well.
“Well, when you have 22 freshmen and sophomores some are going to have to play,” Boyd said. “It is imperative they hold themselves and the team to a high standard. But you don’t necessarily have to be a senior to lead.”
Boyd stated that sophomores Jake Bailey, Steven Gregory, Calliyon Thompson, and Carson Matthews, and freshmen Hunter Atkins, Nolan Clemons, and Rob Yagyu will each have significant roles on this year’s team.
The Jackets will be battle-tested by the time Region 6-3A play rolls around. Boyd secured non-region pairings with numerous teams ranked in the top ten of their respective classifications, and the Floyd County native is hoping it pays off for his squad.
“We are looking forward to getting after it,” Boyd said. “A lot of those teams were playoff teams last year in bigger classifications, and some were even region champions. There are a lot of quality opponents that give our team an opportunity to get better.”
Rockmart, which defeated North Cobb Christian 3-2 in a scrimmage on Friday, will start its regular season against Pepperell at home on Wednesday. After taking a trip to Lindale to play the Dragons again on Friday, RHS will have much of next week off. Their next contest will come on Feb. 25 at Cedartown before heading back home to host the rival Bulldogs the following day.
The Jackets meet Calhoun in Polk County on the first day of March, will travel to Rome on March 3 , and will play host to Woodland on March 4. In the final week before region play begins, Rockmart will play at South Paulding, host Rome, and travel to Newnan.
RHS has one lone non-region game scheduled for later in the year as they will face off with Bremen at home on Apr. 18. Region 6-3A play starts on Tuesday, March 15 at Murray County.
“Again, we have been stressing the importance of doing what you are supposed to do,” Boyd said. “Our expectations for these kids is to play the game the right way and do what the heck they are supposed to do on the field and in the classroom. As their coach, if they are doing that, there is not much else I can ask for. The wins and losses will take care of itself.”