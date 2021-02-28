At this point, there should be little surprise when there is an exciting finish in a game between Cedartown and Rockmart.
On Wednesday, the two varsity baseball squads in Polk County met for the first of two rivalry clashes this season. As advertised, it came down to the final pitch.
The huge matchup was played at Cedartown High School and marked the first home game for the Bulldogs since April 17, 2019. Rockmart won the previous two meetings, including a victory that served as the final contest for either team last season.
The Yellow Jackets started hot on the west side of the county, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on a home run by Cody Williams. After that blast, though, both offenses stalled a bit.
Cedartown got on the board in the bottom of the third, as RBI hits from Zane Barrow and Britt Baxter pushed the Bulldogs out in front 3-2. The Bulldogs added one insurance run in the fifth and two in the sixth inning to claim a four-run advantage. Stellar pitching by Cade Dingler and Reece Tanner kept the Jackets at bay until the seventh inning.
Sophomore pitcher Dylan Cupp got in a jam in the top of the seventh. A RBI double by catcher Sam Wilbanks cut the deficit to three runs. Then, with two runners aboard, Williams stepped up again.
With the game on the line and all eyes at the plate, Williams shined. He crushed a game-tying homer that nearly escaped to Westside Elementary School, driving home Wilbanks and Jake Bailey. “Who says pitchers can’t hit?” Williams posted on Twitter after the game.
The back-and-forth nature of this affair assured there would be a photo finish.
However, Cedartown sophomore Eli Barrow wanted to waste no time. In the home half of the seventh inning, the catcher was the first player to bat for the Bulldogs. After taking strike one, Barrow found the pitch he wanted and connected. As the aluminum bat touched rubber, there was zero doubt where this ball was going. It cleared the fence with ease, cementing Barrow’s place as the hero of the night for the Red-and-Black. Barrow’s solo shot lifted Cedartown to a 7-6 triumph over rival Rockmart.
For Cedartown, Cupp went 1-3 at the plate with two runs, while Zane and Eli Barrow each finished with one RBI and one run scored. Cade Dingler was 1-4 with one run batted in and Reece Tanner scored twice in the victory. Dingler allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 4.2 innings pitched, registering 8 strikeouts. Tanner walked two and gave up one hit while netting one strikeout while Cupp allowed four runs on three hits, striking out two in the final inning.
Cody Williams led Rockmart, driving in five runs on two homers in four at-bats. Wilbanks was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored while Drake Dean finished 1-for-3 with one walk and one run. Johnathon Moore and Andruw Morris picked up one hit each on the day and Jake Bailey scored once.
Rockmart finished up their week of play with the contest at Cedartown. They were scheduled to play South Paulding on Friday, but it was rained out. The Yellow Jackets returned to play Monday at Trion before traveling to Newnan on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs played three games in the Georgia Dugout Club Tournament at LakePoint over the weekend. They fell to the no. 1 team in 7A, North Paulding, 10-7 on Friday night. Cedartown lost 13-3 in six innings to Pope on Saturday before losing 10-4 to West Forsyth. Their only weekday game is a road contest at Temple on Wednesday.
The two teams will hit the diamond again on Saturday, this time on the east side of the county. Rockmart will host Cedartown for the final pairing of the two foes this season. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. Saturday at Rockmart High School.