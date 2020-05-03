Cedartown and Rockmart’s football programs are trying to make the most of the hands they have been dealt this Spring Football season.
Both teams have been connecting virtually with their players over livestream formats this Spring. Additionally, the two coaching staffs have sent out workout regiments in attempts to get their players in “football shape.”
“We are doing the same thing as pretty much everyone else,” said first-year Cedartown Head Coach Jamie Abrams. “It wasn’t what we had envisioned for this year but we just have to roll with it.”
The former McEachern offensive coordinator said that he holds leadership meetings with team captains on Monday nights, a full-team meeting on Wednesdays, and meetings with the upcoming freshmen on Fridays.
“Along with the meetings, we have sent out workouts to all our players. They have to log in on an app that checks their progress and makes sure they’re staying active,” said Abrams. “We are all ready for things to get back to normal so we can really see what we are working with.”
Across Fish Creek on the east side of the county, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets find themselves in a similar situation.
“We’ve been in constant contact with our players. Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job of regularly checking in on their position guys,” said Rockmart Head Coach Biff Parson.
“The main thing for us has been staying available for them: encouraging them to find something to do and making sure they have places to run, workout, and practice,” said Parson. “It’s hard when you don’t see them to monitor it but we have a lot of guys coming back and the system has been in place for four years now, so we trust the guys who have been in the fire to know what to do.”
“We have to be patient and flexible,” said Coach Parson. “When they give us the green light we will have ample opportunity to get our kids back in shape. We will have a plan in place and go with it.”
Many regional analysts are expecting the GHSA to release information soon on when fall sport practices can begin. On Thursday, Rusty Mansell of 247Sports posted on Twitter “Today would have been the start of spring practice in Georgia for many teams. I expect some extra work this summer for teams and if next 3 weeks go well, hopefully get to see some 7 on 7’s with high school teams after June 1st.”