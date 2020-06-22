Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.