DEAR EDITOR:
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”
Suicide Prevention is important to me because I am a surviving mother. My son died by suicide Dec. 6, 2019. My son is forever 28. I feel like if there had been an easy number to remember he may have reached out.
Also, we need funding for training our medical staff as my son was sent home from the ER with suicidal words and tendencies just 24 days before he completed. The reason given was that the only inconsistency was in my (mom’s) story to the ER therapist.
Please help us take action to save a life.
One action I’m taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports. Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. NOW is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.
Together, we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Trisha Bishop
Kennesaw, GA