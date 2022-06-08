DEAR EDITOR:
As the Rockmart High School athletic director, and on behalf of Rockmart High School, I want to send out a thank you to everyone who makes Rockmart athletics a success! It truly takes an enormous effort to have a successful year.
RHS has again had a banner year with our sports programs, beginning with seven region titles in our sports programs including football, two area titles in wrestling, as well as boys weightlifting, baseball, girls tennis, and girls track. We’ve also had two team state championships — wrestling and weightlifting — as well as three individual wrestling state champions — Izaeah Beavers, TK Davis, and Nahzir Turner — and five individual weightlifting state champions — Braylon Jones, Grant Lisk, Maddie Owens, Eisley Pope, and Alaina Suggs.
As the athletic director of this great school, I want to first thank my wife Anita who supports me in this endeavor that takes me away from home many hours during the school year. There are so many people that make our success at Rockmart a possibility — Dr. Katie Thomas and the central office staff, Polk County School Board members, Dr. Bo Adams and the administration staff at RHS, the teachers at RHS who support our coaches and players throughout the year, and the coaches who spend endless hours after school and on weekends making sure our student-athletes are prepared to meet the challenges of competition. To the families of our coaches who allow and support them as they are away from home for long hours and sometimes days, without supportive families we would not be The Jacket Family.
I would like to thank our media outlets for the coverage they give our sports programs. A big thanks to WZOT (Mark Garrett and Mark Lumpkin) for the amazing partnership we have developed over the last six years to bring Jacket athletics to the people of Rockmart and around the state of Georgia through radio and Facebook Live. What would our coverage be without the duo of Robert Torline and Velvet doing the broadcasting of our events?
Most of all we want to thank our “Jacket Nation Fans.” Without you, we do not exist. It is amazing when I see our stands full at home and away games. The financial support you give us through our numerous fundraisers is appreciated and without you we could not continue our journey to success. Evidence of your great support was our annual Steak Dinner and $10,000 giveaway as this year was our greatest turnout ever and our sports teams profited more than ever from your generosity.
I am truly blessed and appreciative to be a part of such a great school, district and community. I also want to say thanks to our great student-athletes because without your hard work and dedication to being the best you can be none of the success would ever be realized.
So, to all involved, I again say “thank you” for making Jacket Nation and Rockmart athletics possible. I know we can always count on you for your support and that is what makes our community so special. We look forward to 2022-2023 and its possibilities, and hope that we can be even better and make Jacket Nation proud. GO JACKETS!
Thanks,
Barry Williams Athletic Director, Rockmart High School