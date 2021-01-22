While we all will be happy not to write "2020" on any more dated information, the Christmas season reinforced, once again, why Cedartown is a great place to live and work in 2020 or any time.
The Cedartown Church of Christ, with the leadership of Reece Tanner (yes, that Reece Tanner, our quarterback for the Bulldogs), provided toys and bicycles to 142 children in the Cedartown community.
Thanks to Carson Tanner for heading this up, to Dingler Motors, Live Wire and Parker and Lundy for receiving the toys for the past month and to everyone for making this a great "first annual" toy drive for our town's children. Thanks to everyone who donated toys and to those (you know who you are) who gave money donations for the purchase of brand-new bicycles.
I wanted to report to the community how successful the toy drive was for our town.
It was a great first effort and one we plan to undertake next Christmas season of 2021. May God bless everyone with a great new year.
Bill Lundy
Cedartown, Ga.