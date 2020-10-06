DEAR EDITOR:
Words can’t explain how blessed I was to have a staff that took care of me during my stay.
A medal or reward isn’t enough to honor what your job requires. Compassion, love, care and concern you all gave me! I felt like you were taking care of your own mother. Thank you so much! Above and beyond measure is what you all did. By the way, “Chrissy” I need a bath, LOL!
I miss you all and may God continue to bless you! Thank you again for taking pride in your job.
Also, by the way, my dog Cutie Pie says thank you for sending her momma home. I had to do without popcorn while she was gone! Cutie Pie loves popcorn!
Thank you forever!
Joy Moore
Cedartown, Ga.