This is Glenn Robinson. My wife and I have had a farm in Polk County for over 20 years where we raise beef cattle and, more recently, sheep. We strongly believe that everyone should support agriculture. Afterall, we are all dependent on the food, clothing, building materials, and more provided by the over 43,000 farms in Georgia. Over the years we have mentored several young farmers from the local area.
Then, and even more now, farm equipment is extremely expensive, so much so that many young people cannot afford it by themselves. It is not unusual for those starting out to get together to buy tractors, combines and other equipment. However, when they do so, they cannot use the current tax advantages they would be able to use as individual farmers.
Voters can change this with a “Yes” vote on a statewide Referendum B which could benefit family farms like theirs. Your vote would not only help family farms, but it will also benefit Georgia consumers as the price of food, clothing and shelter is directly tied to the costs farmers incur to produce it.
Referendum B asks Georgia voters if they support extending the ad valorem tax exemption family farms currently receive when they purchase certain farm products and equipment to two or more unrelated farm families that have partnered with one another. Passage of this referendum would more accurately reflect the way many farms are structured today. By partnering with another family farm, it is easier to afford the things we need to continue operating. Please vote “Yes” to keep farms strong.