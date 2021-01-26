I’ve just a few thoughts I felt needed to be put into words.
Lose not the faith in yourself or doubt your worth based on the words of the foolish. Be proud of who you are and where you’re from. One need not be born in America to be a American nor be living in a certain state or in a certain political party. Being an American is a mindset, a way of life that shall follow one wherever they may go.
We are all born into this world and from that moment onward share the most common of bonds. We all are blessed with life and each of us are entitled to enjoy such.
We are also born blind of color in the fact that we are not born with any sort of animosity toward anyone based on ethnicity, sex or political beliefs. Those misguided traits are taught and forged by one's environment. As such I honestly believe that many could learn from our children in such that they accept all openly regardless of race or other qualifiers. It’s that innocence that only lives so long that is so precious and should be cherished by all.
Many sadly forget this as the world around then corrupts and twists them. For myself I’ve always considered all equal and shall continue to do so. I’ve also learned that you’ll find many that try to persecute you simply because of who you are and your beliefs. To those I say be mindful of how you judge others as you can find yourself answering for such actions.
Our heritage is what it is as we cannot choose to whom or where we are born. We can however chart our own destiny and do our best to live a life treating others as we seek to be treated ourselves. So I say to you do not lose faith in all because of the few. Hate may be seen winning battles but it’s love that will win the war! God Bless you and keep faith in yourself and others as we are all one people. Most of all, may God Bless the United States of America!