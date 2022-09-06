Each September, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health recognizes National Recovery Month and we celebrate individuals everywhere who are working toward or living in recovery. We use this occasion not only to raise awareness of the importance of recovery to individuals, families and communities, but to emphasize, clearly and repeatedly, that recovery is always possible.

We also choose a theme for Recovery Month that we use internally. This year our theme is “Recovery is in our Roots,” and I can’t think of a better way to describe the foundation of our work.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in the 12-county region of Northwest Georgia.

