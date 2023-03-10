My recent column about Lois Curtis — the Georgia woman who was plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court decision affecting people with disabilities — provides good background for a deeper discussion about people with disabilities and the services available to them as a result of her perseverance.

March is National Disabilities Awareness Month and a timely opportunity to learn more about intellectual and developmental disabilities, how disabilities impact individuals, and the fundamental changes in the lives of people with disabilities in the years since Lois Curtis prevailed in her case.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in the 12-county region of Northwest Georgia.

