As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of

services to thousands of individuals each year.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in the 12-county region of Northwest Georgia.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In