A Cedartown man died as a result of injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Highway 27 over the weekend.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier reported that Kristopher Oxenrider of Cedartown was thrown from his vehicle and died of injuries sustained in the wreck. He added that it didn't appear that Oxenrider was restrained in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Officials are investigating whether he might have suffered a medical emergency that caused the wreck from a pre-existing condition, but Brazier said that was yet unknown. Tests are also being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab, but his body was not sent for additional autopsy.
No one else was in the vehicle with him at the time on Saturday evening, February 29.