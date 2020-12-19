A Rockmart man is in jail and an investigation is ongoing following a fire at an abandoned mobile home near Aragon.
Polk County Police arrested Stephen Billy Moody, 62, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after an investigation into a fire at 216 Hudson Loop in the Cashtown Community led detectives to charge him with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
According to a press release from the Polk County Police Department:
Officers were dispatched to the address around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 in reference to a structure fire at an abandoned mobile home. Polk County and Rockmart fire departments help contain the fire and get it under control.
Witnesses on the scene reported to police that a grey Ford Focus was observed driving through the area earlier in the day. The same car was observed in the area at the time of the fire, and a male subject exited the vehicle near the residence. The fire began at the residence shortly after the male exited the vehicle, according to witnesses.
Polk County’s criminal investigations division was assigned the case and quickly took out warrants on Moody, who lives in Rockmart. He remained in jail over the weekend without bond.
Police report that this is still an active criminal investigation and anyone with any information can contact the detective at (678) 246-5132. The CID Division is working in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s Bureau in this investigation.
Polk County Police expressed their thanks to the Aragon Police Department, Polk County Fire Department, Rockmart Fire Department and Redmond EMS for their assistance in this case.