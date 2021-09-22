The person allegedly hit by a vehicle and killed on Rockmart Highway earlier this month has been identified as authorities continue to ask for the public’s help.
Jonathan Cory Higgins, of Rockmart, was found dead in the middle of U.S. 278 just west of Substation Road in Cedartown around midnight on Sept. 10.
Georgia State Patrol reported Higgins, 40, was walking west on the roadway in the right lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and could not be located.
The identity of the person was not known at the time of the discovery and the body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith released the name of the victim over the weekend after a positive ID.
Memorial services for Higgins, who was originally from Woodland, Alabama, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon.
The GSP Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation.
Georgia State Patrol is still requesting anyone with information on the vehicle who may have struck Higgins to contact the Georgia State Patrol post in Cartersville at 770-387-4056.