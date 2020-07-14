A Rockmart man was arrested by Rome police late Monday night in West Rome and faces several firearms and drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Evan Cann, 31, of Rockmart was taken into custody by Rome Police around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Shorter Avenue.
The officer found Cann had possession of a 9mm handgun that had its serial number scratched so badly that the gun could not be identified. The officer also recovered a quantity of marijuana, digital scales and a grinder. The marijuana had been concealed within an arm's reach of a 12-year-old child.
Cann is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun with an altered serial number as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and reckless conduct for the drug's proximity to the young child.