The Polk County Jail receives arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, April 1, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun business owner charged with human trafficking, child molestation
- Body found in creek at Seab Green Road bridge
- 'Never been so scared' -- Local COVID-19 patient shares her story
- COVID-19 case figures jump in Polk from single person to 10 in a week
- Report: Silver Creek woman assaulted train engineer with machete
- Coroner: 5 dead in Bartow were members of the same family
- Many Northwest Georgia COVID-19 cases linked to one gathering; Georgia lists 1,643 positives statewide
- Police investigating shooting incident on East Jule Peek Avenue in Cedartown
- Floyd County couple "thankful to be alive" after contracting COVID-19
- Floyd coronavirus cases up to 27, Bartow rises to 117