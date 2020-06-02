The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, June 2, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Rome man disfigured person's face during knife attack
- Protests over George Floyd's death spread across the nation, including Rome
- Report: Trio forces way into East Rome residence
- Investigators keep digging on double homicide case in Rome
- Police: Juveniles involved in Grady Avenue shooting
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday May 29, 8 a.m.
- Georgia reports 21 COVID-19 deaths on Memorial Day, Floyd County cases rise by 1
- School systems on hold while legislature discusses budget cuts
- Report: Fingerprints lead to arrest of a man charged with a five-year-old crime
- Repairs to Walker County commissioner's personal vehicle with county funds questioned