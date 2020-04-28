The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, April 28, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family members in quarantine after father dies from COVID-19
- Rome man charged with human trafficking for sex
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Wreck leads to felony drug charges against Rome woman
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- CPD: 2 men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop turns up 15 grams of cocaine
- Georgia State Patrol investigation continues into fatal wreck that killed 2
- Some open, some choose to hold off
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Calhoun Health Care Center: 23 COVID-19 patients, 5 deaths; 7 staff also positive