The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, March 23, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome police: Teen killed in accidental shooting on South Sycamore Street
- Area healthcare providers suspend nonessential surgeries, coroner confirms death of Floyd County woman
- Update: Body of missing Gordon County man found in Bartow County
- Second Floyd County COVID-19 death confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency
- Restaurants, bars closed to in-person consumption; joint commission statements declares public health state of emergency
- Former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property may be part of state response to the coronavirus outbreak
- A brand new virus has found its way to Georgia
- Floyd County man granted petition for new hearing
- City manager: Resolution meant to curb COVID-19, not shut down restaurants
- Officials report 25 coronvirus deaths in Georgia; 620 cases