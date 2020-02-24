The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, February 24, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: More schools, businesses announce closings Friday as black ice a potential danger
- Alabama Highway widening project in Ringgold to take 10 months longer, cost $1.5 million more to complete
- Fundraiser for 16 year-old cancer patient doubles goal in less than 24 hours
- Rome man charged with child molestation at Lake Arrowhead
- Mannington Mills to expand, create 268 jobs in Gordon County
- Developing downtown: John Henry's steakhouse and more renovations to the 200 block
- Rome man charged with 3 felony counts involving child predation
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Lindale woman
- Corps releasing from Allatoona, Carters keeps rivers high with more rain on the way
- Robinson changing plans for West Third Street development