The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, March 6, 2020 report.
Breaking News
Most Popular
Articles
- Public health director: Coronavirus infection isolated, 'not a community-wide outbreak'
- Adairsville man arrested on child pornography charges
- Rome-Floyd County truths we can (mostly) agree on
- Report: Man shot off gun in car parked at Kroger, one injured
- Partial Second Avenue road closure next week because of filming
- Mall interior renovations in high gear
- New apartments in East Rome to be named Hudson Villas
- Police: Rome teen stole two guns
- Man is dog's best friend on Pinhoti
- STAR House property sold to investors with highest offer