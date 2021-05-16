Investigators were still trying late last week to uncover any firm leads into the late-night shooting death of a Cedartown man in a residential neighborhood.
Cedartown Police discovered 38-year-old Demetrious Brown lying on a sidewalk on Central Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10, dead from an apparent gunshot wound .
Officers had initially responded to the area just south of downtown Cedartown for a call of shots fired near the intersection of Central and Rock Street.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said they called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation. Brown’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab for further examination. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith said he was still awaiting an exact cause of death.
Newsome said investigators have no firm leads in the shooting, and asked anyone with information regarding Brown’s death, to please call 911 or the CPD office number at 770-748-4123.
Police were called back out to the area on Thursday night, May 13, for another report of shots fired. No one was injured during the gunfire, according to reports. It was unclear whether the incident was related in any way to the previous shooting.