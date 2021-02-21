A Cedartown firefighter is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a fight that occurred at an area golf course late last month.
Steven Jeremy Manning, who is a lieutenant in the Cedartown Fire Department, is accused of starting a fight against a man and his adult son at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown the evening of Jan. 30, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.
Dodd said Manning began punching the man in the back of the head as they were in the food service area of the clubhouse. The victim’s adult son then got involved before Manning eventually left the location before police arrived.
Manning is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and turned himself in to authorities on Feb. 11. Dodd said he was cooperative and spoke with investigators and bonded out by the following morning.
Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman said all he could confirm is that Manning was on administrative leave. He declined to say anything else as it is a personnel matter.
Manning, 44, was hired to the Cedartown Fire Department in 2005. No one else has been charged in the incident.