Mrs. Sybil Duke Wright of Franklin passed away August 30, 2020. She was born March 21, 1931 in Polk County to the late Albert D. Duke and Mandy L. Robinson Duke. She enjoyed reading, but her favorite moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and will be greatly missed. Survivors include: daughter, Cathy E. Wright of Franklin; sons, Mike Wright of Franklin and Robin Wright of Tennessee; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Nell Baldwin of Rockmart; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ricky Wright; and two brothers: Carlton and Bruce Duke. No public service is planned. Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA
