Mr. Walter Adison Woodard, age 79, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1941 in Wheeler, Georgia. He was the son of the late David Robert and Sallie Barlow Woodard. Mr. Woodard was a United States Army Veteran. He absolutely loved is Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his loving wife, Bobbi, his business North Eastern, his family and all his animals. Mr. Woodard is survived by his wife, Bobbie Nell Diffy Woodard; daughters, Sheri Andrews (Gordon) and Pamela Mimbs (Steve); sons, James Woodard (Janet), Edward JD Kitchens (Marie) and Frank Kitchens (Melissa); step-daughters, Shella Clup (Stephen)and Dedra Osborn (Samuel); step-son, Billy Danley (Sandy); sister, Laura McMillen; brothers, JD Woodard and William Woodard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Woodard is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maryann Tanner and sister, Bertha Danley. A graveside service for Mr. Walter Adison Woodard will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at one o'clock in the afternoon at Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Buttram officiating. The family of Mr. Woodard will receive family and friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from six o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening at Gammage Funeral Home. In accordance with the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the CDC, social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as the use of masks requested for all services provided for Mr. Walter Adison Woodard. The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, 1700 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Walter Adison Woodard.
