Edna Lillian Womack age 95 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. Edna Lillian Vaughn Womack was born on August 18, 1925, in the small town of Eden, Alabama. The daughter of L.V. Vaughn and Bennie Ruth Perry Vaughn, Edna was an only child but grew up with several aunts and uncles. After her father deserted the family, she and her mother some how survived. She grew up in Rockmart, Georgia and attend Rockmart High School. While her mother worked second shift at Goodyear Mill she learned to care for herself alone. Edna played guard on Rockmart High School basketball team and after one game a few boys from Aragon came by. One of the boys picked her up and swung her around in the air. He was Junior Womack. On June 27, 1943, Edna and Junior were married. A dark haired daughter, Sherry Edna (Terby), was born on June 2, 1944. Four more children followed: William Johnny Frank born on December 1, 1948, Elizabeth Gail born on May 19, 1954, Deborah June born on April 5, 1955 and William Ronald born on April 5, 1956. Edna and junior celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband William Womack Jr., son Johnny Frank Womack, daughter Elizabeth Gail Womack, son-in-law Jimmy Dabbs and granddaughter Jeanne Denise Dabbs. While living in Rockmart, Edna was a member of the Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church where she sang slightly off key in the adult choir. After moving to Cedartown, she joined the First Baptist Church in 1963 and was a member until her death. She was a very talented person and made many beautiful hand stitched quilts. She loved to garden and could get almost anything to grow. She had a long and full life while overcoming a lot. She is survived by her children Sherry (Terby) Dabbs, Deborah Shirey, Ronnie Womack (Robert Temple); grandchildren Lynn Gentry (Alvin), Alan Dabbs (Martha), Rusty Dabbs (Becky), Justin Hutcheson (Lauren), and Lindsay King (Kevin). She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the employees at Cedar Hill Assisted Living especially Kat, Beth and Amanda for the care she received. Also, all the employees at Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab were kind and helpful near the end of her life. Two people deserve special thanks Billie Sawyer for getting her to church on time and Sybil Temple for always being there whenever asked. She was a fun person to be around and will be missed by her family. The Lester Litesey Funeral Home has charge of the service for Edna Lillian Womack.
