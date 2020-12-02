Mrs. Patricia Ann "Pat" Reynolds Wingate, age 73 of Rockmart, passed away Monday evening, November 30, 2020. Mrs. Wingate was born December 30, 1946 in Sumter, SC, daughter of the late Craig Austin Reynolds and the late Virginia Mathis Reynolds. She was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church where she enjoyed working in the AWANA Club. She retired from the Walmart Corporation and was a loving and caring homemaker and spouse. Mrs. Wingate loved her family, church family, dining out, movies, fishing, camping and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Howell "Ken" Wingate on August 13, 2018. She was survived by her two sons, Brian Wingate of Rockmart and Mark Wingate of Cedartown; two grandchildren, Lea Jones and Stephen Wingate; and a sister, Deborah Gaylon of Virginia Beach, VA. Funeral graveside and interment services were held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery of Charlotte, NC. with Minister Laura Moody officiating. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Ann "Pat" Wingate.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Thursday, December 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home
212 East Elm Street
Rockmart, GA 30153
Dec 4
Interment
Friday, December 4, 2020
1:00PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
