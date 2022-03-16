Mrs. Lois Elizabeth "Liz" Willingham, age 88 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Willingham was born March 23, 1933 in Cedartown, daughter of the late Austin Rowell and the late Addie McBride Rowell. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart, where she worked as the secretary for 38 years prior to her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T. A. Willingham, Jr.; and her siblings, William Wayne (Toby) Rowell, Rosa Lee Holcombe and Mary Jo Wallace. Survivors included a sister-in-law, Marie W. Butler; and nieces and nephew, Cindy Shaw, Joy Moore, and Charles Holcombe. Funeral services for Mrs. Willingham were held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.at the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Reverend Dr. David Taylor and Rev. Jason Odom officiating. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were: Tim Taylor, Michael Tomlin, Thomas Vest, David Vest, Ronald Lovell and Mike McRae. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Lois Elizabeth "Liz" Willingham.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Willingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.