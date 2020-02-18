Mr. James Cliff Williams, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on June 11, 1938 in Cedartown. He was the son of the late Aubrey Williams and Lizzie Mae Atkins Williams. Mr. Williams was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was previously a deacon at Youngs Grove Baptist Church for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Davitte Masonic Lodge #513. Mr. Williams was a former Polk County Sheriff's Deputy; he was the handler for Polk County's first drug dog, Trapper. He also worked for multiple radio stations and made many friends buying and selling old coins and scrap gold. Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Ann Williams, they married on June 19, 1960; son, Barry Williams (Anita); daughters, Kathy Mobley, Cindy Philpot, and Amy Camp (Craig); grandchildren, Ashley Nichols, Matt Williams (Lisa), Coty Short, Jessica Mobley (Cagney), Lukas Mobley, Aaron Mobley (Christina), Caleb Lester, Landon Riefer, Grayson Camp, Chloe Camp, Dave Owens, Drew Owens (Erica), Kenny Camp (Kelly), Kyle Camp (Lindsey), and Tyler Camp (Kierstan); sister, Shirley Barber; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members. Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Seals Williams; sisters, Patsy Waites, Wilhelmenia Gann, Bobbie Norris, and Edna Earl Rogers; brother-in-law, Larry Rogers; and son-in-law, Dorian Mobley, Jr. The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Cliff Williams were held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at four o'clock in the afternoon at Youngs Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Roger Parris officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery with Rev. Blake Dodd officiating. The family of Mr. Williams received family and friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from two o'clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at Youngs Grove Baptist Church. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Matt Williams, Aaron Mobley, Coty Short, Landon Riefer, Craig Camp, Grayson Camp, Allen Philpot and Joey Norris. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. James Cliff Williams.
