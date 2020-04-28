Mrs. Peggy Ruth Sealy Whetstone passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Freeman Whetstone, and her grandson, Stephen Jeffery Cobb. She is survived by her son, Timothy Roy Whetstone, his wife, Jana Landers Whetstone; two daughters, Wanda Ruth Cobb, Joy Whetstone McCoy, and her husband, Kelly Eugene McCoy; a sister Joyce McGinty, two brothers, James Sealy and Hobbie Sealy; eleven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Peggy was the first child born to Leonard and Janie Ruth Sealy on February 20, 1932. She married the love of her life, Roy, on October 4, 1953. She graduated from Montgomery County Highschool as Salutatorian for the class of 1950, received a bachelor's degree in education, graduating Cum Laude from Memphis State University, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from West Georgia College with a Masters degree in Psychology. Peggy was an avid reader and had a love and gift for music. As a teenager, she and her sister Joyc, sang on the radio in Montgomery, Alabama. In her adult years she was a member of various music clubs and organizations and taught piano until the age of 85. She sang in her church choirs and played piano for many services. Peggy was always an active member in the communities in which she lived and was involved in her church memberships with teaching Sunday School. She was often seen wearing one of her many hats! She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will forever be remembered for her service to the communities in which she lived. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Peggy Ruth Sealy Whetstone.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family members in quarantine after father dies from COVID-19
- Rome man charged with human trafficking for sex
- Wreck leads to felony drug charges against Rome woman
- Georgia State Patrol investigation continues into fatal wreck that killed 2
- Police: Rome woman had heroin at ER
- CPD: 2 men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop turns up 15 grams of cocaine
- Some open, some choose to hold off
- 'I feel like God broke the mold with him' -- Businessman Jimmy Payne praised after death
- Calhoun Health Care Center: 23 COVID-19 patients, 5 deaths; 7 staff also positive
- Polk woman charged with possession of heroin