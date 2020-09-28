Mrs. Billie Faye Richards Whatley, age 83, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1937 in Haralson County. She was the daughter of the late Ural "Bill" and Jewell Cauthen Richards. Mrs. Whatley is survived by her daughter, Vicki W. Tillery (Mike); son, Richard Whatley (Deborah); sister, Brenda Richards Welchel; grandchildren, Blake Tillery, David Whatley, Carson Tillery, Jonathan Tillery, Allison Whatley, Eric Tillery, Daniel Whatley, Andrew Williams, Chris Wallace, Mallory Kimbrel, and Paul Kimbrel; great-grandchildren, Likin Whatley, Lohen Whatley, True Whatley, Anna Beth Whatley, and Ansley Bunn. Several nieces and nephews and other extended family members also survive. Mrs. Whatley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin Eugene "Gene" Whatley; and brother, James Richards. The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Billie Faye Richards Whatley will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 in the afternoon in the Gammage Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Welchel officiating. Interment will follow in the Polk Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Whatley will receive family and friends on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from noon until the funeral service hour at the funeral home. In accordance with the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the CDC, social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as the use of masks requested for all services provided for Mrs. Billie Whatley. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Billie Faye Richards Whatley.

To plant a tree in memory of Billie Whatley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you