Peggy Ward, 66, of Rockmart, Georgia, passed away at a local hospital on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born May 20, 1954 in Austell, Georgia. We will miss her tender heart, sparkling sense of humor, and shining spirit. She was preceded in death by her father, John Samuel McFarland, and her mother, Cleo Callahan McFarland. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dewey Floyd "Sonny" Ward; her daughter, Amanda Nicholson (Jasen); her granddaughter, Ashley Nicholson; her sisters, Lemma Livingston of Gainesville, Georgia; Lisa Turpen (Tom) of Newark, Texas; and Janet Dillard (Mike) of Blue Ridge, Georgia; sister-in-law, Vickie Forrister (Jimmy) of Rome, Georgia; as well as numerous beloved extended family members. The family will have a private gathering in her memory at a later date. "We thank you, God, for allowing us to borrow her as long as you did." Online condolences may be left to the family at www.NationalCremation.com National Cremation Service-Atlanta 770-429-2465
