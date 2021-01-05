Mr. James Larry Wallace, age 77, of Carrollton, GA, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born December 2, 1943 in Cedartown, GA to the late George Washington and Callie Vera Glaze Wallace. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Carol Wallace; son in law, Bill Lee; and his beloved cat, BooBoo. Larry retired from the Yancey Brothers Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. In his spare time, he loved to work on tractors and trucks and loved to farm. He is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Sundra Wright and Donny Kirby, of Dallas, GA, Undra Lee, of Tallapoosa, GA, and Karen and Pete Hutchings, of Rockmart, GA; son and his partner, Scott Wallace and Jamie Wessinger, of Cartersville, GA; step daughters and son in law, Shannon and Dan McWhorter, of Tallapoosa and LeeJan Roberts; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and sister and brother in law, Donna and JC Richardson, of Cedartown. Funeral services were held January 6, 2021 at 2:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Ronald Carroll and Rev. Ricky Harper officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Pete Hutchings, JC Richardson, Brandon Lee, Ethan Lee, and Kevin Holcombe. Interment followed in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery. Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
