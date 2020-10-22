Mrs. Benda Sue Garrett Wall, 65 of Cedartown, GA passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. She was born Jan 10, 1955 in La Fayette, GA. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Calvary Christian School of Rockmart. She loved singing, playing piano, and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Wall was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 22 years, Rev. Gary Garrett; brother, Buddy Johnson; and sister, Diane Mayo. Mrs. Wall was survived by her husband of almost 19 years, Dr. Marc Wall of Cedartown; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Rev. Trey Chambers of Cedartown; grandson, Rev. Caleb Chambers and granddaughter Caitlyn Chambers both of Cedartown; siblings, Jimmy Johnson, Richard Johnson, David and Pam Johnson, Linda Alexander, Helen and Kenneth Alexander, Judy Barton, Barbara and Mike Sullivan and Sandra Johnson. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM from the Chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Trey Chambers and Rev. Caleb Chambers officiating. Interment followed in the New Prospect Cemetery with Rev. Josh Johnson officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Jacob Johnson, Rathan Edwards, Devin Edwards, Shane Ingram, Branson Ingram, Derrick Ingram and Andy Lowry. The following gentlemen served as honorary escorts, Pi Gentry, Randy Ellis, David Johnson, Mike Sullivan, and Denny Garrett. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Sue Garrett Wall.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect in Rockmart shooting possibly in Floyd County, son charged with obstruction
- Search for Rockmart murder suspect continues; Efforts near crime scene called off
- Hundreds of pounds of meth seized from Marietta home
- Polk County police continue manhunt for murder suspect in Floyd County
- Woman killed, child injured in Powder Springs crash
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday October 19, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, October 17 - 8 a.m.
- North Ga. woman charged with burglary
- Report: Rome man assaulted 8-year-old girl
- Rome police looking for man involved in Sunoco armed robbery on Turner McCall