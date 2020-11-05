Evelyn Louise Waldrop, age 98, of Rockmart, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Rockmart, Ga on April 4, 1922 to Cranfill Garner and Ola Mae Garner. Evelyn worked as a homemaker and was a faithful member of Rockmart Second Baptist Church. Mrs. Waldrop was a loving mother, sister, and friend. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Waldrop is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond and Llyod Garner, her first husband, James E. Sanders Sr. and her son James E. Sanders Jr. She is survived by her son, Raymond Sanders of Charleston, West Virginia. Graveside services for Mrs. Waldrop will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rockmart Memorial Gardens with Reverend George Barnett officiating. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
