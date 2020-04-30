Mr. Milton Berle Waddell, 70, of Rockmart, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Polk Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1949 in Floyd County, son of the late Horace Milard Waddell and the late Mrs. Drucila Wray Waddell. He was a graduate of Rockmart High School class of 1968, he also graduated from Coosa Valley Technical School. He served in the United States Army as a parachute rigger where he obtained the rank of SP4, he then transferred to the United States Army Reserve. Mr. Waddell met his future wife in grade school, they became Sweethearts and were married March 2, 1979. He retired from Graham Packaging Company in Cartersville, where he was a Systems Tech. He was a machinist, multi-craft mechanic, welder and master craftsman wood worker. He loved working on his farm and spending time outdoors. He loved people and enjoyed making them laugh. He also attended Sardis Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wray Waddell. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mrs. Juanita Jean Bowman Waddell of Rockmart; daughter, Stacie LeeAnn Waddell Henson of Rockmart; sister, Sara Waddell Walker of Rockmart; brother, Wayne Waddell of Smyrna; grandson, Austin Layne Henson and granddaughter Hailey Elizabeth Henson both of Cedartown, and son-in-law, Chris Henson of Cedartown. Private Graveside Services were conducted Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the Sardis Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Husley officiating. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
