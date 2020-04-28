Pamela Studdards Vice, age 55 died peacefully in the arms of her loved ones on April 24, 2020 at her home in Cedartown, GA after courageously battling with cancer. Pam was born on July 11, 1964 in Rome, Georgia to Windell and Carmon Studdards. She graduated from Cedartown High School. Pam worked at Cedartown Wal-Mart in the deli department for months. Pam was happily married to Ronald B. Vice who was her partner in life for 25 years at the time of her death. Pam loved the mountains and spending time with her family and her dog Teddy. Pam is survived by her spouse Ronald B. Vice, two daughters Kaylee Vice and Samantha Adams (Justin); two sons, Ronnie Vice (Leigh) and Windell Noel (Hannah). She is also survived by her parents, Windell & Carmon Studdards; three sisters; Teresa Coleman (Spencer), Wendy Lockridge (Preston), Kim Garner (John) and also has seven grandchildren and mother-in-law Floy Vice. She has several nieces and nephews. Pam will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, May 2 at 1 o'clock at Cave Spring Church of God. Her resting place will be at Nazareth Baptist Church in Centre, Alabama. Leaf Cremation in Acworth is handling arrangements.

Service information

May 2
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00PM
Cave Spring Church of God
19 Mill Street
Cave Spring, GA 30124
