Catherine Parrish Sutton, age 101 , of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Catherine Parrish Sutton was born on May 29, 1919 to Grover C. and Eunice Barrett Parrish in Cedartown, where she lived all 101 years of her life. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School Class 1937 and she was very proud to tell everyone she was from Cedartown. During her life she served her community in many capacities. She worked with the founding committee for the Polk County Historical Society helping to get it established and was a charter member of the Noweta Garden Club and a honorary lifetime member of the Daffodil Garden Club. She taught the Decorative Arts for several shops and became a certified teacher through the National Society of Decorative Painters. She shared her knowledge of decorating through programs she gave for local club explaining ways to be creative in ones home while decorating for Christmas and other holidays. Being a member of the First Baptist Church since the age of 12, she taught in the Primary Department for 6 year olds for 53 years missing only two Sundays in all those years, and she developed the handwork for those children. She was very active in the Women's Missionary and was a leader in the Girl Scout Program. When a group of china painter began at her church in 1976, she was on of the first to join and start learning about the fine art of china painting. She traveled the Outreach Porcelain Art Club all over the southeast taking classes and seminars and attending conventions and making lifetime friends with other members of the group. She was a member of the World Organization of China Painters and the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers over many years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Sutton (Sutton's Pharmacy), two brothers, Elmo and Calvin Parrish and one sister, Elizabeth Parrish. She is survived by her daughter, Eloise Sutton Pino and her husband and two grandsons, Robert J. Pino (Bob) and Charles Pino. Graveside and Interment services for Catherine Sutton will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. No flowers are requested by the family. They ask that all donations in Catherine's Memory be sent to The Family Life Center, First Baptist Church of Cedartown, 101 North College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125 or The Polk County Historical Society, 205 South College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125
