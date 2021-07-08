Mr. Franklin Delano Statham, Jr., age 68 of Marietta, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born December 17, 1952 in Rome, son of the late Franklin Delano Statham, Sr. and the late Earline Culver Statham. He was a 1971 graduate of Rockmart High School and earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Georgia. Mr. Statham had been a real estate broker for over 40 years. In 1981, he was ordained as a deacon at the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown and was presently a member of the West Ridge Church of Dallas. He loved UGA football, the Atlanta Braves, all SEC football and enjoyed playing golf. He also loved his pets and most of all loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Reid Statham. Survivors included his wife, Nita Bradley Statham of Marietta; son, Kyle Statham of Cedartown; two sisters, Carol (David) Hutcheson of Rockmart and Jill (Charles) Soles of Cedartown; brother, Eddie (Donna) Statham of Rockmart; one grandson, William Tyler Statham of Cedartown; nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Levi Wyatt officiating. Interment services followed in Polk Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers were his nephews. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Franklin Delano Statham, Jr.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Jersey man’s racist rant dared neighbor to ‘come see me.’ On Monday, dozens did
- Man and teen killed, 3 others injured in west Alabama crash
- 'Scary' eels are popping up on Hilton Head's beach. 'We've never seen anything like this'
- What the Delta variant means for unvaccinated kids
- 45 Indicted on charges of Drug Trafficking in Operation 'Red, White and Bust'
- Life still on hold: Family continues to seek answers 30 years after the killing of Kirsten Davis
- After demolition of Surfside condo, more of the dead are being found in original rubble
- Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
- Independence Day weekend events on Saturday and Sunday
- Cobb police charge woman in case of toddler found in Chattahoochee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.