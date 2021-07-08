Franklin Statham, Jr.

Mr. Franklin Delano Statham, Jr., age 68 of Marietta, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born December 17, 1952 in Rome, son of the late Franklin Delano Statham, Sr. and the late Earline Culver Statham. He was a 1971 graduate of Rockmart High School and earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Georgia. Mr. Statham had been a real estate broker for over 40 years. In 1981, he was ordained as a deacon at the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown and was presently a member of the West Ridge Church of Dallas. He loved UGA football, the Atlanta Braves, all SEC football and enjoyed playing golf. He also loved his pets and most of all loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Reid Statham. Survivors included his wife, Nita Bradley Statham of Marietta; son, Kyle Statham of Cedartown; two sisters, Carol (David) Hutcheson of Rockmart and Jill (Charles) Soles of Cedartown; brother, Eddie (Donna) Statham of Rockmart; one grandson, William Tyler Statham of Cedartown; nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Levi Wyatt officiating. Interment services followed in Polk Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers were his nephews. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Franklin Delano Statham, Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Statham Jr. Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

