Mrs. Emma Corrine Tate Goss Spinks, age 90, of Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. A home-going memorial service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the memorial hour. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church in Emma's memory. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Emma Corrine Tate Goss Spinks

Recommended for you