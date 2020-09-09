Mrs. Emma Corrine Tate Goss Spinks, age 90, of Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. A home-going memorial service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the memorial hour. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church in Emma's memory. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Emma Corrine Tate Goss Spinks
Most Popular
Articles
- Brewhouse sold, downtown event venue changes hands again
- Police investigating hit and run death in West Rome
- 2 more teens charged in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- Pepperell grad opens boutique in Cave Spring
- Two teens charged with murder, aggravated assault in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- Floyd County Schools shift to follow DPH student quarantine guidelines
- Democratic Party candidate drops out of 14th District Congressional race
- One of two wanted suspects in custody after late night shootout with Whitfield deputies
- GCSO: Fourth person arrested in connection with ATV 'chop shop'
- New COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County, growth rate of cases appears to be slowing