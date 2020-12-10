Mr. Jerry Sorrells, age 85, formerly of Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Mr. Sorrells was born in Rockmart, GA on December 14, 1934, a son of the late Clyde Sorrells and the late Ruby Akins Sorrells. Jerry spent his childhood years in Rockmart and was a graduate of Rockmart High School. He was a proud veteran on the United States Navy. Jerry and his wife, Audrey "Beanie" made their way to Miami, FL where they lived until retirement. After retirement they lived in Phoenix, AR until moving back to Georgia in 2015. He loved to golf, where he had seventeen hole in ones during his life. He also enjoyed bowling and was a sports fan in general. He was of the Baptist faith. During his working career he was an executive with American Hospital Supply Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey "Beanie" Sorrells; brother, Bobby Sorrells; and two sisters: Mildred Wilson and Mary Ann Williams. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial graveside services were held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Northview Cemetery with Dr. David Taylor officiating. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
