Mr. Roger Anthony Smith, age 61, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away December 1, 2020. He was born December 15, 1958 in Anniston, AL to the late John Lester and Geneva Corene Tanner Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smith; nephew, Shane Smith; and sister in law, Runette Smith David. Roger is survived by his nephew, Mark Smith, of Rockmart, GA and friends and caregivers, Tammy Sutton, of Cedartown, GA and Ashley Gallimore, of Altoona, AL. In keeping with his wishes, Roger will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to the staff of Altoona Health and Rehab for their kind and dedicated care of Roger. Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.

